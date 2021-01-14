Today we launch Mel's Loop to honor the 90th birthday of Mel Kaye, a real programmer, who passed away ~3 years ago. Mel's story lives on in the epic 80's hacker folklore The Story of Mel, which is as old as the internet itself.

The project’s goal is to delve into the early days of the computer age in California, where the story takes place, and follow the events, figures, technologies and surroundings of the story, in an era of lawless coders, where software could be forged out of whim and brilliance.