Mel's Loop
A Comprehensive Guide to The Story of Mel

Contribute & Participate

We'd love to get submissions for the project in any area from content to code. Here're some suggestions on how to participate:

  • Translate "The Story of Mel" to other languages
  • Add or edit annotations, either footnotes or glossary terms
  • Suggest or develop features that might be useful to the reading experience on the website
  • Report bugs and suggest edits

Submissions can be sent via our Contact Form, or by opening a new Issue or a Pull Request in the project's Github repository.

(cc) Mel's Loop
A Comprehensive Guide to The Story of Mel

Mel’s Loop is a guide to the epic hacker folklore tale "The Story of Mel". It also aims to collect the stories and sub-stories around the tale, its author, and its main characters, as well as early computing era stories and other related tales.

Pages
Links