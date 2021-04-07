We're happy to announce the first publication of The Story of Mel in Hebrew. The publication sees first light within the 13th volume of the literary periodical Dehak. This is the first time the story sees light within an actual literary platform, as a piece of actual folklore.

Along with the translation we've added an introductory preface, and 50-some sidenotes, to ease the read for the non-tech reader. Full text, with preface and comments will soon be published on Mel's Loop website.

The Story of Mel Hebrew Translation first fold, published in Dehak Literary Periodical

Dehak Literary Periodical #13 cover