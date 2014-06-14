Mel's Loop
A Comprehensive Guide to The Story of Mel

Resources

Web Resources, Guides, Discussions and More

Story Source

Guides and References

Archives

Mel

LGP-30

RPC-4000

Other

(cc) Mel's Loop
A Comprehensive Guide to The Story of Mel

Mel’s Loop is a guide to the epic hacker folklore tale "The Story of Mel". It also aims to collect the stories and sub-stories around the tale, its author, and its main characters, as well as early computing era stories and other related tales.

Pages
Links