Resources
Web Resources, Guides, Discussions and More
Story Source
Guides and References
- The 'Story of Mel' Explained - by James Seibel
- The Story of Mel, A Real Programmer, Annotated - by Erik Brunvand
- Macho programmers, drum memory and a forensic analysis of 1960s machine code
- The second decade of programming: Big Iron
- Tube Time: Mel, Blackjack, and the LGP-30
Archives
Mel
LGP-30
- LGP-30 Manuals
- LGP - 30 PROGRAMMING MANUAL
- Computer Program written in Act III for the LGP-30
- LGP-30 - technikum29 - living museum